Andersons: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) _ The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.7 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.15. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.32 per share.
The agriculture company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period.
Andersons shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.46, a drop of 53% in the last 12 months.
