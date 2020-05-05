Chilly Nights and Frosty Mornings Ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Light, patchy frost is possible in a few spots tomorrow morning and again Thursday morning. Most areas Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be frost-free. Thick cloud cover and rain will prevent frost Friday morning but Saturday morning frost will be heavy and widespread. Sunday morning frost is again possible but unlike Saturday it will be patchy.
Overnight the atmosphere dries and showers taper off and come to an end. Cloud cover thins overnight and the sky clears tomorrow. With some sunshine temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and in some of the FOX19 NOW viewing area counties to the south will reach the low 60s.
Rain returns before dawn Friday and ends Friday evening. Saturday will be dry with a cold frosty start. Sunday will start off cold and increasing cloudiness will bring showers during the late afternoon.
