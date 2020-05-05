Cincinnati Bell: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34 million in its first quarter.
The Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.
The regional telephone company posted revenue of $380 million in the period.
Cincinnati Bell shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 68% in the last 12 months.
