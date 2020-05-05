Cincinnati Children’s Hospital part of potential COVID-19 vaccine study

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is part of global test study for a potential coronavirus vaccine for Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, the companies announced Tuesday.
The first human volunteers received doses of the BNT162 vaccine program in Germany last month, the news release states.
They will test it here in the U.S. on 360 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 in the first phase of the study and up to 8,000 volunteers by the second stage.
New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Medicine are among sites currently giving doses to study participants.
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and University of Rochester Medical Center/Rochester Regional Health will begin enrollment shortly, according to the release.
If the tests are successful, the vaccine could be ready for emergency use as early as September.
“With our unique and robust clinical study program underway, starting in Europe and now the U.S., we look forward to advancing quickly and collaboratively with our partners at BioNTech and regulatory authorities to bring a safe and efficacious vaccine to the patients who need it most," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer.
“The short, less than four-month timeframe in which we’ve been able to move from pre-clinical studies to human testing is extraordinary and further demonstrates our commitment to dedicating our best-in-class resources, from the lab to manufacturing and beyond, in the battle against COVID-19.”
The government’s top medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said we could have a vaccine by January.
Another wave of coronavirus could hit this fall, but it’s not clear yet how severe it could be, he also has said.
