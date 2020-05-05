Cincinnati doctor invents air-tight intubation box with help from local businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State doctor has developed a device he says reduces the risk of frontline healthcare workers contracting the novel coronavirus.
Brian Kelly, MD, anesthesiologist at The Christ Hospital, says the hospital does all it can to ensure the safety and health of its healthcare workers.
Still, as Kelly wrote in a GoFundMe for his invention, “There are specific points in time during the care of our patients when we have no choice but to face significant exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Aerosolizing procedures such as intubation, bronchoscopy, mask ventilation, extubation, etc are some specific examples.”
The invention is an anti-aerosolization box.
Essentially, it’s a modified version of something that’s been making the rounds on social media, the “intubation box.” The modifications, Kelly says, improve the containment of aerosolized viral particles.
“Essentially it protects us from all the aerosols and coughing and, you know, anything coming off of the patient that can infect us," Kelly said. “I thought to myself, ‘It would be real nice if we had a totally enclosed unit, something that was sort of air-tight, so really limited risk.'"
Kelly made the modifications with the help of local businesses REZTARK and Geography Industries Inc.
The GoFundMe campaign eventually raised $20,000, and the boxes are now being produced.
He says at first there were some reservations from hospital officials about trying out the intubation box. But The Christ Hospital allowed it and directed Kelly to their innovation committee.
