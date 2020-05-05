Coronavirus drive-thru testing available in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - You can get a drive-through coronavirus test starting Tuesday in Hamilton.
Testing will begin at 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., through Thursday on the campus of Fort Hamilton Hospital, according to Kroger Health.
To get tested, you will need to take an assessment through the Kroger Health’s screening tool, which is based on CDC recommendations.
If you are determined eligible for testing:
- You will need to choose the testing location and appointment time
- You will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork
- When the patient arrives for a test they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in
- A health care practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window
- The patient will test with a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider
The Fort Hamilton test facility will use a self-administered nasal swab and results are expected in about 48-hours.
Last week, Kroger Health had a very similar testing setup in Hamilton County.
