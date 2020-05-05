Diebold Nixdorf: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) _ Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.8 million in its first quarter.
The North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.
The maker of bank teller machines, security systems and other equipment posted revenue of $910.7 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.40. A year ago, they were trading at $9.53.
