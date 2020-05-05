Edgewater Sports Park employee arrested after arranging race, violating Stay-At-Home order, sheriff says

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - An Edgewater Motor Sports Park employee’s arranged race on Saturday resulted in his arrest for violating Ohio’s Stay-At-Home order, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff says deputies were called to the sports park on East River Road for a crash and a vehicle fire.
When deputies arrived they found a large group of people at the complex after being invited by an employee, Stanley Thomakos, for a race.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the large social gathering violated the Stay-At-Home order and the 61-year-old Thomaks was arrested as a result.
“This large social gathering is in direct violation of Ohio Director of Health Doctor Amy Acton’s order that all persons shall stay at home unless engaged in essential work or activity,” Sheriff Neil states in the news release.
Edgewater Motor Sports Park offers a variety of racing groups including summit races with super pro, pro sportsman, and junior dragster, according to their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.