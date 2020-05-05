First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The City of Middletown Health Department officials announced the first death of a resident who tested positive for coronavirus.
The first COVID-19 related death in the City of Middletown was a 69-year-old African American male. He lived in the 45044 area.
The Health Department is not disclosing additional information due to privacy concerns.
There have been eight COVID-19 deaths in Butler County.
“Our hearts go out to the loved ones in their time of grief, and we send our deepest sympathies," Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips said in a news release.
Health officials remind residents to wash their hands and practice social distancing.
“Please continue to stay home and wear a mask if you need to get essential services,” Phillips said.
To prevent the spread of any virus including COVID-19, practice these preventative measures:
- If you must go out to obtain essential services, wear a facial cover (mask, bandanna, cloth covering).
- If you are over 65 years old or have underlying health conditions, stay at home.
- Practice social distancing/physical distancing by keeping 6 feet away from others at all times.
- Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people.
- Do not gather with people with whom you do not already share a household.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
If you have any questions, call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
