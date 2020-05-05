First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Middletown

First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Middletown
A man's blood is collected for testing of coronavirus antibodies at a drive-thru testing site in Hempstead, N.Y., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
May 5, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 9:12 AM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The City of Middletown Health Department officials announced the first death of a resident who tested positive for coronavirus.

The first COVID-19 related death in the City of Middletown was a 69-year-old African American male. He lived in the 45044 area.

The Health Department is not disclosing additional information due to privacy concerns.

There have been eight COVID-19 deaths in Butler County.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones in their time of grief, and we send our deepest sympathies," Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips said in a news release.

Health officials remind residents to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“Please continue to stay home and wear a mask if you need to get essential services,” Phillips said.

To prevent the spread of any virus including COVID-19, practice these preventative measures:

  • If you must go out to obtain essential services, wear a facial cover (mask, bandanna, cloth covering).
  • If you are over 65 years old or have underlying health conditions, stay at home.
  • Practice social distancing/physical distancing by keeping 6 feet away from others at all times.
  • Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people.
  • Do not gather with people with whom you do not already share a household.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

If you have any questions, call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

