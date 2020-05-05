Giving Tuesday: Here’s how you can make a difference

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - #GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day that is taking place in emergency response to the need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The day was created to show support through out communities, for our frontline workers, as well as organizations that are doing everything they can to help those who need it.
You can show your support for healthcare workers by donating supplies.
You can also help out small businesses by buying gift cards or writing an online review.
If you don’t have the funds to donate, you can reach out to a neighbor, relative, senior, veteran, or anyone who may be in need a little support right now.
There are also several ways you can give back locally.
UC and UC Health are hoping for donations to help fund scholarships that would offset students’ financial hardships and support UC Health’s immediate needs to fight the pandemic.
Donations will also provide personal protective equipment for frontline workers.
To give, visit their website.
The American Heart Association is asking people to #ShowUsYourGood.
Donations given will help the association support millions of those living with heart disease as well as stroke patients who may be at higher risk of complications due to COVID-19. Every dollar given up to $360,000 will be doubled thanks to a generous matching grant.
To donate just visit heart.org.
The Dragonfly Foundation is responding to meet the needs of pediatric cancer patients and their families, by making sure they have access to food, everyday necessities, cleaning supplies, masks, and Care Bags for those visiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Many families aren’t able to leave their homes or the hospital right now because they risk possibly exposing their child or other members of the family to the virus.
If you are able to donate, visit their website.
You can also show your support online by using the hashtags #DoItForDragonfly and #GivingTuesdayNow.
FOX19 NOW is teaming up with Kroger through May 10 for the Heart of Cincinnati Virtual Food Drive supporting the Freestore Foodbank.
Freestore distributes 900,000 lbs. of food to 270,000 people throughout the year — including 80,000 children.
But now the need is even greater, says Freestore Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber, thanks to the number of business closings, furloughs and school closures.
Virtual Food Drive | Donate Now
The Red Cross also rely’s on the communities help through blood and money donations.
Families depend on the Red Cross each day, whether it be for lifesaving blood or relief and care after disasters.
Just $26 can help provide emergency communications and other critical services to one military family. Or, $50 can provide a hot meal and snacks to five people after a disaster in the U.S.
To donate, visit their website, RedCross.org.
You can also find a list of organizations through out your community that are in need of support by visiting, Now.GivingTuesday.Org.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.