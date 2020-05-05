Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat president Pat Riley says there has been no better man or coach in the history of the profession than Don Shula. Shula died Monday at his home in South Florida at age 90. He won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history. Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993. He retired following the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
UNDATED (AP) — Success for athletes and coaches usually is measured by numbers. AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner says that’s a too-limited way to encapsulate the impact of Don Shula on professional football. Sure, the numbers are astounding. But Shula was much more than the NFL's winningest coach. He was an influential force on the league's powerful competition committee and a stickler for the rules and fair play. He was among the game's most adaptable coaches and one of the first to embrace the significance of special teams. Shula died Monday at age 90.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have made room for new backup quarterback Andy Dalton by waiving the player who sat behind Dak Prescott for most of the past three seasons. Cooper Rush saw mop-up duty in five games. Prescott hasn't missed a game in his four seasons. Dalton is guaranteed at least $3 million in his one-year contract. The investment in the former Cincinnati starter is the biggest in a backup quarterback for Dallas since Kyle Orton in 2012-13. The Bengals released Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow first overall.