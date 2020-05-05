Homicide investigation underway after 911 caller claims man killed his girlfriend

MASON CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A 911 call to authorities resulted in a man being taken into custody after deputies found him and his deceased girlfriend early Tuesday.
According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the caller claimed Travis Gast, 28-years-old, was on Cahill Road in Maysville, Kentucky, and had killed his girlfriend, 29-year-old Miranda French.
Deputies from Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene given by the caller and found Gast and French, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says.
Through investigation, deputies found out the homicide happened on Eagle Creek Road in Ripley, Ohio.
Brown County Sheriff’s Office says Gast is awaiting extradition from Kentucky to Ohio at this time.
