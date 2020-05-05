Hyster-Yale Materials: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.3 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.
The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $785.7 million in the period.
Hyster-Yale Materials shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.22, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HY