Indiana reports another day of decreased new coronavirus cases

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) - For the fourth consecutive day Indiana reports a decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 541 new cases were reported on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the new cases reported over the past five days:
- April 30 - 803
- May 1 - 658
- May 2 - 636
- May 3 - 577
- May 4 - 541
In our viewing area:
- Fayette County: 30 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 99 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 138 cases, 11 deaths
- Ohio County: Six cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 98 cases, six deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Seven cases, zero deaths
Another 62 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus however, the ISDH reports.
Tuesday’s deaths bring the state’s overall death toll to 1,213 Hoosiers.
Governor Eric Holcomb announced that the first stage of reopening the state has already occurred, which allowed only services deemed essential to start back up.
The second stage began Monday.
- Hoosiers 65 and older should still remain at home
- Social gatherings of up to 25 can resume
- Essential travel ban lifted
- Retail, commercial businesses open at 50 percent capacity
- Shopping malls at 50 percent capacity
- Indoor common spaces (food courts) only at 25 percent capacity
- May 8: Religious services may convene inside places of worship
- Social distancing guidelines need to be followed
- At-risk populations (ages 65 and older) should still remain home
- May 11: Restaurants open at 50 percent capacity
- Bar seating will remain closed
- May 11: Salons, barbers, spas, tattoo parlors can open by appointment only and must follow social distance guidelines
Governor Holcomb says there will be a total of five stages.
The plan will depend on these four things:
- Ability to contact trace all coronavirus cases
- Ability to test all Hoosiers who are symptomatic
- Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days
- Statewide ventilator availability
The Governor says if the state does not meet the criteria, then the Governor’s office will need to pause these plans or return to previous stages.
