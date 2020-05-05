Joseph-Beth Booksellers announces closure of NKY store

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (FOX19) - A Cincinnati-based independent bookseller is closing the doors on one of it’s Northern Kentucky locations.
Joseph-Beth Booksellers’ Crestview Hills location is closing, permanently, announced President & CEO Adam Miller on Tuesday.
The store’s Facebook account posted the news of the closure saying this comes as a result of COVID-19.
“We are thankful to have been part of this community. Thank you for your support over the years,” Miller wrote in the announcement.
In the first few hours following the announcement, hundreds of people have commented on the post.
Most of the comments expressing their sadness and thanking the store for their business throughout the years.
This isn’t the first time Joseph-Beth has faced hardships.
According to their website, all of their stores are currently closed because of the coronavirus, but customers can continue to shop online.
