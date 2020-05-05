Lancaster Colony: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $22.4 million.
The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share.
The specialty food maker posted revenue of $321.4 million in the period.
Lancaster Colony shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 10% in the last 12 months.
