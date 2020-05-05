Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge says he can’t deliver a ruling in a dispute over how mail is dispersed to Kentucky college students living in four Bowling Green apartment complexes. The Daily News reported that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers ruled last week that his court lacked jurisdiction in the case. Stivers said the Postal Regulatory Commission should decide the issue. The apartment complexes near Western Kentucky University sued the United States Postal Service in January after the agency began delivering mail in bulk to property management offices instead of tenants’ mailboxes. The lawsuit says the change came after the Postal Service reclassified the residences as dormitories.