Military flyovers across Ohio this week to salute COVID-19 front-line workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Air National Guard announced they are doing a series of flybys across the state this week to salute "our heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 and to lift the spirits and morale of our fellow Ohioans.”
Cincinnati’s flyover will be Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the guard said in a news release Tuesday.
The National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing’s “Salute Ohio” event will kick off Wednesday in northwest Ohio.
“The 180th Fighter Wing is honored to extend our salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe,” they said in a news release.
Here’s the tentative lineup of flyovers:
Wednesday
1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
Toledo, Napoleon, Defiance, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, Swanton
Thursday
10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Cincinnati
1:45 – 2:05 p.m.
Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green
2:00 – 2:15 p.m.
Sandusky, Fremont
2:00 – 2:20 p.m.
Dayton, Wright-Patterson AFB, Springfield, Springfield ANGB
All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather, according to the National Guard.
They are encouraging residents to watch flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Other military flyovers occurred Monday in the northern part of the state.
