Military flyovers across Ohio this week to salute COVID-19 front-line workers

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover New York City on April 28. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: AP)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 5, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 8:41 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Air National Guard announced they are doing a series of flybys across the state this week to salute "our heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 and to lift the spirits and morale of our fellow Ohioans.”

Cincinnati’s flyover will be Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the guard said in a news release Tuesday.

The National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing’s “Salute Ohio” event will kick off Wednesday in northwest Ohio.

“The 180th Fighter Wing is honored to extend our salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe,” they said in a news release.

Here’s the tentative lineup of flyovers:

Wednesday

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Toledo, Napoleon, Defiance, Archbold, Wauseon, Delta, Swanton

Thursday

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Cincinnati

1:45 – 2:05 p.m.

Lima, Findlay, Bowling Green

2:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Sandusky, Fremont

2:00 – 2:20 p.m.

Dayton, Wright-Patterson AFB, Springfield, Springfield ANGB

All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather, according to the National Guard.

They are encouraging residents to watch flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other military flyovers occurred Monday in the northern part of the state.

US Air Force flies over health care facilities around Northeast Ohio

Hercs Over America Highlights - May 4, 2020

On Monday, May 4, 2020, the 910th Airlift Wing flew two C-130H Hercules aircraft over multiple hospitals in Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio as a way of saying, “thank you,” to medical workers and first responders who are helping us remain #AmericaStrong during the fight against COVID-19.

Posted by Youngstown Air Reserve Station on Monday, May 4, 2020

Thank you to the 910th Airlift Wing from Youngstown Air Reserve Station for visiting our Cleveland VA Medical Center...

Posted by Cleveland VA Medical Center on Monday, May 4, 2020

