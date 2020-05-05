Much cooler the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Very chilly in the 40′s on Tuesday afternoon with on and off showers into the evening hours.
The bottom line some much cooler air is in the forecast over the next few days, with the exception of Thursday. Daytime highs on Tuesday fall back into the upper 40′s, then with clearing skies in the upper 50′s on Wednesday.
Thursday expect sunshine and highs in the mid 60′s before rain returns on Friday. The weekend looks mainly dry, but chilly with highs in the low 50′s on Saturday and near 60 degrees for mom on Mother’s Day Sunday.
