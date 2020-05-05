Ohio asks federal government for $3.1 billion for unemployment insurance fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW has learned the state of Ohio has asked the federal government for $3.1 billion to fill a gap in its unemployment insurance fund.
The state has already paid out more than $1.5 billion in unemployment insurance claims to Ohioans.
Officials say the state may need as much as twice that amount.
If the federal government grants the $3.1 billion loan, the state would have to pay it back with interest.
In order for a state to be eligible to borrow without interest, it needs a solvency rate of 1.0 or higher, which means the government believes the state is able to pay for benefits for a year in an economic downturn.
Ohio’s solvency rate is 0.42, tied for 4th worst in the country.
According to the Labor Department, Ohio is one of 22 states that have trust funds that, without help, wouldn’t have been able to survive an economic downturn such as that caused by COVID-19.
Kentucky and Indiana are also among those states.
After the Great Recession, Ohio borrowed $3.5 billion from the federal government. The state paid back that loan in 2017, along with $258 million in interest.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the state can get the money to pay back the federal government from its legislature.
“We will need to work with them on this, as for the prescription on how we’re going to do this, whether we’re going to ask for a larger employer contribution, whether or not long term benefits would be reduced, whether or not the state would borrow money," Husted said Tuesday.
Previously Tuesday, DeWine announced $775 million in reductions to Ohio’s general revenue fund for the remainder of fiscal year 2020, which ends on June 30, due to COVID-19.
After being ahead of estimates by over $200 million at the end of February, Ohio’s revenues had dropped below the estimates by $776.9 million by the end of April.
The following budget reductions will be made for the next two months:
- Medicaid: $210 million
- K12 Foundation Payment Reduction: $300 million
- Other Education Budget Line Items: $55 million
- Higher Education: $110 million
- All Other Agencies: $100 million
The budget reductions come on top of DeWine’s March 23 directive to freeze hiring, new contracts, pay increases and promotions at all state agencies, boards and commissions.
