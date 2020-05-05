Ohio ranks 9th for most COVID-19 restrictions: WalletHub

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As states begin to open up for business and relax limitations put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub released its report on the states with the fewest restrictions.
WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across nine key areas: Set ranges from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order and whether restaurants and bars have reopened.
Coronavirus Restrictions in Ohio (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):
- 31st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- 29th – Travel Restrictions
- 39th – Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 24th – “Shelter in Place” Order
- 15th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- 18th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, District of Columbia, Rhode Island, and Hawaii were the only states with more restrictions in place than Ohio.
For nearby comparison, WalletHub says Kentucky ranks 28th and Indiana at 36th for states with the most restrictions.
