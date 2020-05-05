Ohio schools considering mix of 2-day week and continued remote learning for 2020-21 academic year, Gov. DeWine says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday that he is uncertain what the 2020-21 school year will look like for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“I think everyone would like to see schools back in session in August, whatever date they have when they’re going back in, but we’re just going to have to see where we are,” Gov. DeWine said.
The Governor previously mentioned that schools statewide are already preparing to continue remote learning if needed for next year.
He added during Tuesday’s regular coronavirus briefing from Columbus that another option being considered is “two-day, two-day” plan.
The option would mean one group of students would attend school on two specific days and another group would attend on two different days, all while continuing remote learning, Gov. DeWine explained.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted the Governor in April to close all Ohio schools to on-campus learning for the remainder of the academic year.
