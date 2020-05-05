Restaurant advisory group putting safety first in recommendations to DeWine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Local members of the state’s restaurant advisory group say they are working hard to put together a plan for reopening Ohio’s restaurants safely.
The 36-member task force announced last week is made up of Ohio’s foremost restaurant and bar proprietors as well as several health leaders from around the state.
Mike LaRosa from LaRosa’s Pizzeria and Britney Ruby Miller from Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment found themselves on the list.
LaRosa says since last week the group has been working to create recommendations so Ohio’s restaurants can reopen. Those don’t include a specific date or timeframe. Instead, he says, they address criteria that need to be satisfied if individual restaurants want to reopen their in-person dining area.
The advisory group was broken into three sub-groups, focusing on keeping employees, customers and physical spaces clean.
LaRosa couldn’t share exact details about what was discussed, but he’s says the number-one focus is safety.
“I’m confident that we have a very good plan," he told FOX19 NOW. "This disease is highly contagious, so how do we create that safe spacing, but do it inside our restaurants in a way that the guests feel great our team members feel great and conduct business safely.”
LaRosa also says, since the virus has forced restaurants to shut down dining room service and cut staff hours, he has started a team member relief fund.
He’s donating 100 percent of the process raised from their famous buddy cards to help staff.
LaRosa says they’ve raised almost $400,000.
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine is expected to roll out the advisory recommendations in the coming days.
