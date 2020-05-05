Several Tri-State malls to reopen May 12 following coronavirus closure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several Tri-State malls say they will be back open on May 12 as indicated in Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidance on a phased-in reopening of the state following coronavirus closures.
Kenwood Towne Center will reopen on Tuesday, May 12, according to the mall’s website.
The food court will remain closed but restaurants will still be offering delivery and carry out:
- Aroma (carryout/delivery): 513.791.0950
- Chick-fil-A (carryout/delivery): 513.793.7149
- Chipotle (carryout/delivery): 513.793.7149
- LensCrafters (by appt only): 513.793.5860
- Maggiano's Little Italy (carryout/delivery): 513.794.0670
- Pearl Vision (by appt only): 513.791.6106
- Red Robin (carryout/delivery): 513.297.2937
- The Cheesecake Factory (carryout/delivery): 513.984.6911
Macy’s is reopening all 775 of its stores across the country, but there is no word on whether it plans to open its stores at Kenwood or Tri-County on Tuesday.
Nordstrom and Dillards are not opening all their stores at once and there is no date for the Towne Center or Tri-County stores to reopen as of this time.
Shoppers should check with other mall stores to see when they plan to reopen.
The following statement is from the mall’s website:
- Tri-County Mall will be reopening for business on May 12.
- Restaurants; Mi Cozumel, Outback Steakhouse, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Chipotle and Starbucks will only be open for carryout and delivery
- Personal appearance and beauty businesses, such as U-Relax, Eyebrowse, Nail Perfection, and Flatliners will remain closed. The mall will post updates on its website when they become available.
- All customers entering Tri-County Mall are being asked to wear masks or facial coverings,
- Everyone should maintain the six-foot social distancing guideline between other customers and employees.
- Tri-County Mall will mandate that all mall employees are adhering to Governor DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines.
- All mall employees will perform daily symptom assessments. The mall will require sick or symptomatic employees stay at home.
- The mall is recommending that all employees wear facial masks or coverings and wash their hands regularly during their shifts.
- The mall will ask tenants to clean their merchandise before stocking it and to perform nightly deep cleanings of their stores.
- All stores will be monitoring to ensure that they do not allow more than 50% of their maximum occupancy inside of their store at once.
- Tri-County Mall will ramp up its cleaning services to assure that all areas remain clean and sanitized.
These malls have not posted any details about reopening at this time.
According to the retail center’s website:
“As Rookwood is home to several vital community resources including a grocery, medical workers, residents and office workers, at this time, we remain open for business. Some of our restaurants and retailers are making individual decisions to alter their operations or close temporarily, which we respect and understand.
"We will also be adhering to any city, state and national governmental directives. It is a rapidly changing situation and we will make decisions based on the safety of the Rookwood Commons & Pavilion community.”
A representative for Crestview Hills Town Center says the mall has remained open due to the fact that they are an outdoor shopping center, however, shops and restaurants have made their own determination as to whether to stay open, offer delivery, etc.
She says several stores are offering curbside pickup and may have further plans as of May 20.
The outlet mall in Monroe will reopen May 12.
