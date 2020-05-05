Tri-State colleges planning alternative graduation ceremonies amid pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Although schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 isn’t stopping area schools from creating alternative ways to conduct graduation ceremonies.
- University of Cincinnati: They will hold two days of virtual graduation celebration on May 1-2. They cannot yet confirm the new date for an in-person commencement ceremony for their spring 2020 Associate’s, Baccalaureate, Master’s, and Doctoral graduates.
- Miami University: Virtual commencement will be held on May 17 and May 17. The university will hold in-person graduation ceremonies on Sept. 12 and 13.
- Mount St. Joseph: Virtual graduation ceremony will be held Saturday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m.
- Ohio University: The 2020 Spring Commencement Ceremonies have been postponed.
- Ohio State University: A virtual graduation for their graduates on Sunday, May 3.
- Wright State University: The Spring 2020 Commencement has been postponed to a date not yet announced.
- Xavier University: Commencement postponed
- Northern Kentucky University: The university will honor over 1,800 graduates at its Virtual Commencement on May 9.
- University of Kentucky: Postponed spring commencement.
- University of Dayton: All spring graduation ceremonies have been postponed.
- Art Academy of Cincinnati: A virtual ceremony will be held on May 9.
- Cincinnati State: Commencement is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 9.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.