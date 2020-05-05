US Air Force flies over health care facilities around Northeast Ohio

The flyover was to salute frontline workers in Cleveland. (Source: Cleveland VA Medical Center/Facebook)
By Alan Rodges | May 4, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 6:14 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see or hear some airships flying overhead don’t be afraid, it is just the United States Air Force honoring those who have been fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines.

The flyovers are planned at several Ohio medical facilities.

They will be conducted by the 910th Airlift Wing.

Thank you to the 910th Airlift Wing from Youngstown Air Reserve Station for visiting our Cleveland VA Medical Center...

Posted by Cleveland VA Medical Center on Monday, May 4, 2020

The event will be called “Hercs Over America."

It is a way for the Air Force Reserve family to salute the thousands of healthcare workers, essential employees, and other first responders on the front line of the battle against COVID-19.

This ‘salute’ flyover, consists of two of the 910th’s C-130H Hercules aircraft.

The flyover at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital can be seen below:

“Hercs Over America"

The US Air Force set to fly over Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital as a sign of honor to those on the front lines. https://bit.ly/2KX3vFn

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, May 4, 2020

The 910th Airlift Wing will also fly over hospitals in Trumbull County, Mahoning County and Summit counties.

Times and locations can be seen on the map below:

Here are the locations scheduled for the Hercs Over America flyovers of hospitals and medical centers today. ETAs...

Posted by Youngstown Air Reserve Station on Monday, May 4, 2020

