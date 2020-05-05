Kentucky surpasses 2,000 virus recoveries, reports largest case increase ever

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky saw Tuesday what Gov. Andy Beshear described as the state’s largest-ever increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reported 625 new cases and 14 new deaths.
Of those new cases, 309 come from Green River Correctional Facility in Eastern Kentucky, Beshear said.
The state has now tested almost all inmates and employees at the facility after an April outbreak. Around 400 cases have been confirmed on more than 1,000 tests, with “a whole lot” of asymptomatic cases, the governor said.
Of the cases reported Tuesday, another 26 came from long-term care facilities.
Of Tuesday’s 14 new deaths, 13 also came from those facilities — 4 in Kenton County and 2 in Boone County.
Some 347 patients are currently hospitalized and 189 patients are currently in the ICU in Kentucky.
Meanwhile, 2,058 patients have recovered from the virus.
The governor made a point of saying Tuesday numbers are often higher, both in Kentucky and around the nation, because reporting is generally weaker over the weekend and on Mondays.
Otherwise, Beshear called case numbers in the overall population “stable," a refrain echoed from Monday when he said Kentucky had flattened its curve and that possibly cases are in fact declining.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.