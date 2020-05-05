WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
Ohio passed a pair of bleak milestones on Monday when they eclipsed 20,000 total cases and 1,000 overall deaths from the coronavirus.
According to the Ohio Department of Health there are 20,474 cases and 1,056 deaths.
Despite these overall numbers, Acton says new data from the health department shows “we’ve stayed relatively flat.”
The Ohio Department of Health unveiled new guidelines for coronavirus testing in the state on Monday.
These new guidelines are broken down into three priority groups.
As Ohio continues its phased-in approach to get Ohio back up and running, Governor DeWine offered a few more updates on when some things will be reopened next.
Five BMV locations are open in the state right now, but the reopening of the rest will not happen until late May, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said on Monday.
The reasoning for this Husted said was to allow for the expansion of the Get In Line Online program.
This program will help the BMV locations to avoid large crowds when they do reopen.
Announcements on reopening Ohio’s restaurants will be coming soon, Governor Mike DeWine said on Monday.
