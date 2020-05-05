’Where’s the Beef?’ Cincinnati Wendy’s locations short on meat supplies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Outbreaks of COVID-19 have shut down some meatpacking plants around the country, while others face slow production schedules.
On Sunday Kroger announced purchase limits on beef and pork at its Greater Cincinnati stores. Now the fast-food industry is starting to feel the effects.
The Wendy’s In Cincinnati’s Queensgate neighborhood was not selling double-stacks Tuesday, and viewer reports indicated several other Wendy’s locations around the city were following suit, with some reporting chili also in short supply.
The company says they are not limiting the number of single burgers per purchase.
That jives with a CNN report that says close to a fifth of Wendy’s locations in the U.S. are short beef supplies because, as their commercials say, they rely on fresh, never frozen meat.
Columbus-based Wendy’s gave the following statement to FOX19 NOW Tuesday.
“It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment.”
Antawna Thompson, a former Wendy’s worker, no doubt echoes the concerns of many when she asks, “What are we going to do about meat and feeding our kids?”
Thompson says doublestacks are one of the most popular menu items.
“It’s very difficult to eat because kids like french fries and doublestacks and stuff,” she said.
According to the Department of Agriculture, beef production was down nearly 20 percent in April, but demand is up.
“The demand in hamburger or ground meat products really increased over the last month because that’s what people like to cook in their homes,” Texas Tech Researcher Dale Woerner said.
