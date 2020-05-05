76-year-old COVID-19 patient returns home after 45 days at hospital

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Gary Campbell, 76, of West Chester Township, Ohio, nearly died from the coronavirus, UC Health officials said.
With COVID-19 visitor restrictions at the hospital in place, his family was not able to see him in person.
His family thought their final goodbye would be during a FaceTime call as doctors said his prognosis wasn’t good, but Campbell rallied and was able to return home after 45 days in the hospital.
According to UC Health, in Feb. 2020, Cambell and his wife of 57 years, Linda, were in Costa Rica.
On March 17, 2020, one of Gary’s daughters and a nurse, received a call from Campbell stating that he was not feeling well. She advised him to go to the Emergency Department at UC Health’s West Chester Hospital.
He was tested for COVID-19 when he arrived, and it was positive.
Gary fought back and his health began to improve.
His daughter said she especially remembers the good news phone call she received on Easter Sunday.
“He told me, ‘your dad is going to be OK.’ I’ll remember that day forever,” Tammy said to UC Health.
Campbell was discharged from West Chester Hospital on April 29, 2020, after 45 days battling COVID-19.
