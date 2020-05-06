Lebanon antique market closing after 30+ years in business

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A long-standing Lebanon business that recently closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic now says it will never reopen them.
Miller’s Antique Market has been in business for more than 30 years on South Broadway Street. It’s a mall concept that offers space to around 80 antique dealers.
“It had quite the name, in a positive way,” Lebanon Mayor Amy Brewer said. “It’s heartbreaking actually. Heartbreaking for the city, but actually heartbreaking for those vendors that loved what they do."
Brewer adds her concern now is with the city’s other small businesses.
“It’s vital that our small business get back and on track and running again so we don’t have to hear another story like Miller’s closing," she said.
The market’s antique dealers have until the end of the month to move out their belongings.
Sydney Garrett-Hayes is one of them.
“For me, Miller’s is the antique go-to place," she said, “so it’s sad that it’s going to close.”
Garrett-Hayes explains she received a letter in the mail from the property owner notifying her that he store would be closing.
“It just says that because he can’t collect rent and be open for sales that he’s going to close the mall and we have 30 days to move our things out," she said. "We can’t even really be open to the public to sell our stuff, and basically to pack it up and move it out.”
Right now Garrett-Hayes is looking for others way to sell. She’s utilizing Facebook Marketplace as a way to do that with some of her larger items.
Still, the sting of Miller’s closing remains, in part because Garrett-Hayes says the market had been doing so well, making the move somewhat perplexing.
“Miller’s is a long-established business, and I knew that the mall was thriving," she said. "I was (doing) very well there, selling $2,500 a month there. I know that the foot traffic was there. I know that the dealers were paying there rent. It was prosperous.”
As for the Garrett-Hayes’s counterparts, some say they plan to retire, while others say they want to try to sell their items at auctions.
FOX19 NOW spoke to the property owner, who did not want to go into detail about the closure at this time.
