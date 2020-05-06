Light at end of tunnel approaching for Tri-State retail

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Tri-State retail stores are taking the first steps to reopen after weeks of closures following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s phased reopening of Ohio’s economy.
Beginning May 12, retailers will be able to reopen. Until then, customers can schedule appointments and shop privately.
Clothes Mentor is one of thousands of retail stores finally seeing that light at the end of the tunnel. But the Anderson store’s manager says shopping will look much different with new protocols in place to ensure the health of consumers and staff.
Shoppers who venture inside Clothes Mentor will be greeted by staff sporting the latest mandatory trend in retail accessories: a mask.
“The idea is it’s on your face and any type of engagement, even if it’s six feet apart, all of that will be stopped by the mask," store manager Mary Kucynski said.
After being closed for more than a month, the resale store opened Tuesday morning for one-hour in-person shopping appointments.
“I could have cried and hugged them, but social distancing,” Kucynski said. “That human contact is why I got into retail, it’s part of what I love to do.”
To adapt to the new reality, Kucynski has made several adjustments, masks, tape to indicate appropriate distancing, frequent cleaning and spraying the merch among them.
Kucynski says she’s complying with all the new rules and hopes her measures are enough to lure shoppers in for some retail therapy again.
“You can know that from our point of view that our store is important," she said. "What we do for you is important, and we’re so very much focused on what’s the right thing to do, but not only that, but taking it to the next step.”
