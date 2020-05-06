City of Cincinnati could be liable in police-involved fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city of Cincinnati could now be liable in the police-involved fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Northside man nearly five years ago.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Quandavier Hicks against the city and three of its police officers, the family’s attorney announced in a news release Wednesday.
“This was a senseless loss of life, and it was heartbreaking to be denied an opportunity for justice. We are determined to learn all the facts," Hicks’ mother, Erica Woods, said in the statement.
U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett dismissed the case, ruling the city and its officers were immune from litigation. Government officials are typically protected from lawsuits unless statutory or constitutional rights are violated.
“The Court of Appeals reversed Barrett’s decision, finding that Cincinnati police officers had violated Hicks’ constitutional rights when they shot him after entering his apartment without a search warrant, and without announcing themselves," reads the statement from the family’s attorney. “The Appeals Court also found that the City may be liable for the constitutional violations based on the failure to train, discipline, or supervise its officers.”
Police fatally shot Hicks on June 9, 2015 after they said he pointed a rifle directly at officers when they responded to his apartment.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that Hicks was threatening her and that he had a history of firearm use.
Then-Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell said Officer Justin Moore unsuccessfully attempted to grab the rifle muzzle before his partner, Officer Doris Scott, fired a single shot that hit Hicks in the torso. He died at the scene.
The gun was loaded with ten rounds in the magazine, the chief said at the time: “Based on the facts known to us right now, we think the officer protected his partner officer and himself.”
Hicks’ family says in the lawsuit he had been threatened that night by the 911 caller and feared for his own safety.
The family’s attorney, Rob Linneman of downtown Cincinnati, said: “This is an important victory for all citizens in this city. Quandavier’s family is standing up for the basic right of a person to be free of police intrusions and violence in their own home.”
Evidence in the case “highlighted irregularities in the official investigation of the police shooting," he said.
Both the Cincinnati Police Department and the Hamilton County Prosecutor “prematurely cleared the officers before the investigation was even complete,” his statement reads.
“CPD officially cleared all officers of wrongdoing in November, 2015, and the Hamilton County Prosecutor formally declined to press charges just days later. Yet, the Hamilton County Crime Lab didn’t complete its forensic report on the case until months later, in August, 2016."
FOX19 NOW is seeking comment from the city of Cincinnati, its police department and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
