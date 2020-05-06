Frost Advisory overnight for parts of the Tristate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY for Brown, Highland, Adams, Mason, Robertson, and Lewis Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. No Indiana counties are in the Frost Advisory.
Light, patchy frost is possible in a few spots around dawn again tomorrow morning. Most areas will be free of frost.
Thick cloud cover and rain will prevent frost Friday morning but Saturday morning with temperatures colder than freezing, frost will be heavy and widespread. Sunday morning patches of frost are possible.
Overnight as the sky partially clears temperatures will fall into the 35° to 40° in most locations, just cold enough for frost at ground level, on windshields and on metal and elevated surfaces.
Rain returns before dawn Friday and ends Friday evening. Saturday will be dry with a cold frosty start. Sunday will start off cold and increasing cloudiness will bring showers during the late afternoon.
