6 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Chester Fire Department

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Six members of the West Chester Fire Department have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the township’s public information director, Barbara Wilson.
Wilson says the positive cases are isolated to Fire Station 74 and were were all confirmed in the last four days.
The first positive result reportedly came back May 2, and contact tracing began immediately while those on the same shift and in close contact with that person were notified.
When news of the result came in, the station’s daily disinfection had already occurred and the crew continued with their shift until 6 a.m. Sunday. Wilson says the next shift did not come into the station, but staged from another facility until Station 74 could be disinfected.
Crews were allowed back in the station Sunday evening.
“The fire stations and all township facilities are sanitized daily and often-touched items are cleaned throughout the day,” Wilson said. “These cases have not impacted the level of service to the West Chester community.”
She added the township equips its first responders with appropriate PPE and that patients treated by township personnel also wear masks.
Temperature checks are done every day, Wilson continued, and anyone displaying symptoms is directed to stay home.
