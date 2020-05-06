Coronavirus: Ohio House limits power of state’s top health official

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Led by Republican lawmakers, the Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday cut the power of the state’s top health official.
The lawmakers approved of an amendment to a Senate bill that limits Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s ability to issue stay-at-home orders for 14 days.
The amendment to Senate Bill 1 also requires a bipartisan House committee of five state representatives and five senators review the order in the meantime and approve it by at least three members from each chamber. If that does not happen within 14 days, the order ends.
A second amendment, Senate Bill 55, lowered the penalties for violating the orders to a minor misdemeanor and smaller fine.
The legislation will go onto the Ohio Senate, where it’s future is uncertain.
Gov. Mike DeWine issued a rare statement criticizing lawmakers on the issue while they were still in session and before the full House vote.
“My administration is focused on the important things we need to do to help businesses responsibly open while protecting Ohioans’ health and safety,” his statement reads.
“This week alone, this included increasing coronavirus testing and tracing, balancing Ohio’s budget, and working on plans to move Ohio’s economy forward. Ohioans need their legislators focused on these important issues. Creating more uncertainty regarding public health and employee safety is the last thing we need as we work to restore consumer confidence in Ohio’s economy.”
Acton’s March 23 stay-at home order to try to curtail the spread of coronavirus was rebranded and extended last week until May 29 as a “Stay Safe Ohio” order, sparking upset and protests outside the Statehouse.
The new “Stay Safe” order has exceptions to allow more businesses to reopen. Restrictions prohibiting non-essential surgeries and medical procedures also have been lifted.
DeWine has said he expects more businesses will open in the coming weeks as rules are developed to protect employees and customers at places like restaurants, barber shops and hair salons.
But GOP lawmakers have made it no secret over the past several weeks they do not approve at all the restrictions from DeWine’s administration. The criticism only creased after the amended order was issued.
They plan to put forward an “Open Up Now” plan for Ohio “and let people take responsibility for themselves going forward.”
Wednesday’s amendment, lawmakers tell FOX19 NOW, is their attempt to try to shift the balance of power back to voters via their elected officials while allowing Acton the ability to continue taking action during public health emergencies.
DeWine and medical experts nationally repeatedly have warned, however, that quickly resuming normal activity will result in a surge of COVID-19 infections.
Reported cases fell much lower than one-time predictions Ohio could see about 8,000 a day. The latest modeling showed a mid-April peak of about 2,000 cases a day, but the largest daily increase was 1,317 on April 20.
DeWine and Acton have repeatedly said Ohioans adherence to public health orders, social distancing and other recommendations has worked.
Still, last week, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder issued a statement criticizing DeWine’s administration for ordering small businesses closed during the coronavirus pandemic while larger ones have been allowed to remain open and profit.
Nearly 1.1 million people in Ohio have filed for unemployment over the last six weeks.
In remarks to FOX19 NOW, Householder also said last week: "House Republicans believe it’s not government’s role to manage people’s lives. What you can wear, where you can go, when you can go there or if you can leave your home are decisions people make for a child or pet.
“House Republicans believe a vast majority of Ohioans understand their own circumstances and can make their own decisions without government mandates and orders. Now that we know there will be no surge, then if a citizen is worried about getting sick, don’t go out. It’s that simple.”
Householder was scheduled to address the media Wednesday after the session ends.
The amendments are separate from a bill State Rep. John Becker, R-Union has been publicly saying he will introduce soon.
Democrats who are concerned about a second coronavirus outbreak are urging a slower reopening.
They opposed restrictions on Acton.
