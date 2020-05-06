Coronavirus: Push to cut power of Ohio’s top health official gains steam

“There is no better way to get this done,” he said. “We have been working on this for over a month. We have been focusing on this for a long time. This came out of a subcommittee task force that was set up and met for hours, even over the weekends. There’s a lot of thought that went into it. About 90 to 10 of my constituents are for what we did today. Bottom line, people want to be responsible of themselves. I trust free markets and free people more than I trust government.”