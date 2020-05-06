CPS facing $8.7 million loss in state revenue after pandemic cuts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Public schools across Greater Cincinnati are facing revenue losses as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the state budget.
Cincinnati Public Schools officials say it is facing $8.7 million in revenue losses by the end of the year, meaning some tough decisions could be ahead.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced cuts to the state’s budget Tuesday.
The cuts include a $300 million reduction in K-12 funding and a $55 million reduction in “other education budget line” items.
“Any cut to education is difficult," DeWine said, "but we have an obligation to do our best to balance these cuts and to protect the most vulnerable of our students.”
CPS held a virtual meeting Wednesday, where CFO and Treasurer Jennifer Wagner disclosed the $8.7 million figure, adding the reduction will have “an impact on our year-end cash balance.”
Meanwhile, north of the city, other school districts are facing a similar issue.
Billy Smith is superintendent of Fairfield City Schools.
“You know, I was disappointed, but not surprised,” he said.
“I think in light of everything that’s happening in our state and across the country, I think those cuts were anticipated. That doesn’t make it any easier to accept.”
Jonathan Cooper is superintendent of Mason City Schools.
“My initial reaction probably like everyone out there was, ‘Here we go again,’" Cooper said.
“I’m always empathetic to the state and all the decisions they make at that level, but honestly disappointed that education took on the burden of the cut.”
Asked what programs will have to be cut, both superintendents replied meetings will have to be held to determine that.
