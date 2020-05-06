Crash closes Fairfield intersection, 2 hospitalized

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - A Fairfield intersection is shut down due to a crash that hospitalized two people early Wednesday, Fairfield police said.
It’s not clear when the intersection at Ohio 4 and Symmes Road will reopen.
Officers said they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash there just after 3 a.m.
Fairfield paramedics took two people from the scene to UC Health West Chester Hospital, said Sgt. Matt Miller.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Further details were not released.
