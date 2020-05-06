DeWine to announce reopening plans for restaurants, salons Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will announce reopening plans for the state’s restaurants and salons Thursday, the governor told FOX19 NOW.
A reopening plan for gyms will not be included in the announcement, per the governor.
A restaurant advisory group comprising 36 restaurant proprietors and health officials from around the state has been working to create reopening guidelines for the past week.
One of two Greater Cincinnati representatives on the group, Mike LaRosa from LaRosa’s Pizzeria said Tuesday the group is placing an emphasis on safety.
The next significant date for Ohio’s reopening is Tuesday, May 12, when retail stores and consumer businesses can reopen.
Previously, DeWine had not included dine-in restaurants and salons in Ohio’s phase-one reopening plans.
DeWine currently has his hands full with GOP legislators working to limit the powers of his Department of Health Director, Amy Acton, MD.
The governor has defended Acton on several occasions, admonishing the armed protesters who set up outside her residence earlier this week and saying any criticism should be directed at him.
Meanwhile, Ohio has 607 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 90 new virus-related deaths.
The numbers were reported on the state’s coronavirus website in the absence of DeWine’s daily press conference.
The state also reported 96 new hospitalizations and 28 new ICU admissions in the last 24 hours.
The numbers generally fall in line with the state’s 21-day averages for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
The trend data appears to reflect reporting date rather than date of onset, admission or death, creating artificial spikes where the data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard is considerably smoother.
Acton has called the state’s recent numbers "relatively flat.”
The state’s trend data can be found here. It is also embedded below.
