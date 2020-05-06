Details revealed of Cincinnati Children’s coronavirus vaccine trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - New details have been revealed about Pfizer’s trial taking place at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center.
Local volunteers could be injected in the trial as early as May 18, according to Robert Frenck, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s.
Frenck tells FOX19 NOW only 80 percent of those people will get the vaccine, with the rest getting a placebo. That, according to Frenck, allows his team to “accurately gauge the side effects" without knowing who got what.
Children’s will only be testing two of the four vaccines Pfizer is trialing right now. The other two vaccines will be tested at other hospitals around the United States.
The vaccine participants are aged 18-55. The hospital pre-screens them to ensure they’re in good health, because after they get the vaccine they’ll be checking for any side effects.
According to Frenck, those side effects could include “significant changes in your blood work, 'cause maybe your liver’s affected, your kidneys are affected, your blood count’s affected."
The first phase of the trial tests for the vaccine’s safety. It does not involve giving the volunteers the virus.
“We would never do that with COVID-19, because there is a significant potential for mortality, or significant illness,” said Frenck.
Once phase 1 of the trial shows the vaccine is safe, phase 2 will start one month later with participants aged 65-85.
That phase will test which vaccine builds the most antibodies in your blood to beat the virus.
"In the second phase we’ll be moving up to closer to 150 per site, and maybe more, and then with the third phase we’ll be moving into the high hundreds to thousands,” Frenck explained.
Phase 3 of the trial will be looking specifically at how effective the vaccine is at protecting people.
Children’s says that phase could start in September or October.
“It’s really compressed," Frenck said referring to the timeframe for the vaccine’s development. “What they’re trying to do is to put everybody’s resources into this to get it done as quickly as possible."
As this trial goes forward, Children’s says Pfizer will start narrowing down which vaccine is the best.
When the trial reaches phase 3, they could only be using one vaccine.
