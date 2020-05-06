Enjoy the warm up on Thursday, because the weekend will be much colder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We start your Wednesday out chilly in the upper 30′s but with clouds decreasing Wednesday afternoon I expect a high in the upper 50′s.
Now while Thursday will be warmer in the mid 60′s with sunshine, we could see some very patchy frost in outlying areas Thursday morning. Then rain returns Friday and that will bring much cooler air for your Mother’s Day Weekend. We may even see a wet flake late Friday evening far north mixed in with the cold rain.
In fact I expect more widespread frost on Saturday morning, then sunny and highs in the low 50′s. While rain chances return late Sunday, we will be dry during the morning and afternoon for mom with highs near 60 degrees.
