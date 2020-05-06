Fire damages row of homes in Hamilton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fire damaged a row of homes and appear to have destroyed one in Hamilton early Wednesday.
Several people called 911 to report fire and smoke at homes in the 600 block of Ludlow Street, according to Butler County dispatchers.
The fire was so large, residents who live several streets over also called 911, they said.
Hamilton fire crews requested additional fire personnel respond to help.
In all, four agencies responded: Hamilton, Fairfield Township, Ross Township and Hanover Township, according to dispatchers.
No immediate injuries were reported.
