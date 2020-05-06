Fire destroys vacant Hamilton home, spreads to 2 others

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fire destroyed a vacant home and spread to two others, sending two families into the cold in Hamilton early Wednesday, fire officials said.
Several people called 911 to report fire and smoke at homes in the 600 block of Ludlow Street, according to Butler County dispatchers.
The fire was so large, residents who live several streets over also called 911, they said.
Hamilton fire crews requested help from neighboring fire departments.
Fairfield Township, Ross Township and Hanover Township fire departments all responded, dispatchers said.
No injuries were reported, but original fire spread to two other homes, said Hamilton Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Shaw.
Those fires routed two separate families of mothers and their children, including a mother and child who were pulled out, Shaw said.
The cause and estimated damage remain under investigation.
