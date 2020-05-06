GrafTech: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $122.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.
The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $318.6 million in the period.
GrafTech shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 35% in the last 12 months.
