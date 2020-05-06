Indiana reports 862 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) - After four straight days of decreases in daily new cases, the Indiana State Health Department (ISDH) reported an increase of new coronavirus cases with 862.
Wednesday’s new cases bring the state’s total to 21,870.
An additional 51 deaths were reported by the ISDH on Wednesday.
The overall death toll in the Hoosier is now 1,264, according to the health department.
Here’s the breakdown of cases and deaths in the FOX19 Now viewing area:
- Fayette County: 33 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 101 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 140 cases, 13 deaths
- Ohio County: Seven cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 99 cases, six deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths
The reopening of Indian is underway with Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to get “Indiana back on track.”
The second stage of his plan started May 4:
- Hoosiers 65 and older should still remain at home
- Social gatherings of up to 25 can resume
- Essential travel ban lifted
- Retail, commercial businesses open at 50 percent capacity
- Shopping malls at 50 percent capacity
- Indoor common spaces (food courts) only at 25 percent capacity
- May 8: Religious services may convene inside places of worship
- Social distancing guidelines need to be followed
- At-risk populations (ages 65 and older) should still remain home
- May 11: Restaurants open at 50 percent capacity
- Bar seating will remain closed
- May 11: Salons, barbers, spas, tattoo parlors can open by appointment only and must follow social distance guidelines
Governor Holcomb says there will be a total of five stages.
The plan will depend on these four things:
- Ability to contact trace all coronavirus cases
- Ability to test all Hoosiers who are symptomatic
- Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days
- Statewide ventilator availability
The Governor says if the state does not meet the criteria, then the Governor’s office will need to pause these plans or return to previous stages.
