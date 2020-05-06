Invacare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 6, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 6:28 PM

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) _ Invacare Corp. (IVC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $732,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Elyria, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The wheelchair, crutches and motorized scooter company posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period.

Invacare shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.62, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

