Kentucky man charged with threatening Gov. Andy Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have charged a Kentucky man, who had a stockpile of weapons at his home, with threatening Kentucky’s governor and state police on social media.
In court documents, authorities say 25-year-old Jeremiah Wooley made the threats apparently in reference to a social media post about state troopers going to a Kentucky church to enforce social distancing.
Police arrested Wooley at his home in Kevil last week and charged him with making threats against the governor and state police under a false name.
Investigators found about a dozen firearms at Wooley’s home, including a .50-caliber rifle, handguns and shotguns.
According to the Louisville Courier Journal, they also found 50 MKII pineapple-style hand grenades in a bucket in Wooley’s bedroom.
