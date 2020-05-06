Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s expanded coronavirus testing program is set to start Wednesday at 20 sites around the state, although those tests still won’t be available to everybody. The new testing sites are opening under a nearly $18 million state contract with OptumServe Health Services, with 30 more sites expected to open next week. The program aims to test 100,000 people in the first month. That would nearly double the number of COVID-19 tests reported to the state heath department since early March. The new tests are still being largely limited to those who have COVID-19 symptoms or are in close contact with someone ill with the disease.