Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor: $775 million budget cut as revenue crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he's cutting $775 million from the state budget in the next two months because of plummeting revenue due to the pandemic. DeWine said Tuesday the cuts are necessary now to avoid worse cuts down the road. The Republican governor says he isn't tapping Ohio's $2.7 billion rainy day fund until the new fiscal year beginning in July. He says the budget can be balanced now with cuts and the rainy day money will be needed later this year and next. All agencies are receiving a cut except for the Ohio prisons agency.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO
Ohio elections chief pushes for changes before fall vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio needs to take the application process for mail-in ballots online, agree to pay postage on return applications and ballots and make other voting-law changes to assure the presidential election runs smoothly in November. He told The Associated Press on Tuesday he's begun lobbying lawmakers on the need to act quickly. Other changes LaRose proposes would shift the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to a full week before the election rather than the Saturday before, and bolster financial support to counties for equipment and added staff. Ohio's primary is delayed because of the coronavirus.
LAKE ERIE-WATER LEVEL
Lake Erie sets new record as water level continues to surge
CLEVELAND (AP) — The water level in Lake Erie has surpassed the record set this time last year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Lake Erie’s water level rose 9 inches above the April 2019 level. The increase also exceeded the record-breaking level set in March of 573.98 feet by 4 inches. But the Corps predict the lake won’t continue to break records in May and should be 4 to 6 inches below record high levels for the rest of the summer. Cleveland.com reports that at any rate, the lake should be more than 2 feet above average for the next six months.
DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING-INTERSTATE
Deadly double shooting suspect captured in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man sought in the fatal shooting of two people on an interstate highway in Ohio two years ago has been captured in Cleveland. Authorities say Gianni Gray was taken into custody Tuesday. Gray was wanted on aggravated murder charges stemming from a July 2018 shooting on I-90. Authorities have said he shot and killed Malachia Stewart and Andre Williams as they sat in a car at an exit ramp in the Cleveland area. Both were shot in the head and body. A third victim, a 24-year-old woman, was grazed in the stomach by a bullet while she was also stopped at the off-ramp.
HOUSE FIRE-CHILD KILLED
12-year-old boy dies in house fire; parents, sisters escape
BRADFORD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy died when a fast-moving fire roared through his family’s home in western Ohio. But his parents and two sisters were able to escape the blaze. The fire in Bradford was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze, though it apparently started outside the residence and quickly spread to the kitchen and other areas. Kaleb Huff was killed in the fire, the Miami County Coroner’s Office reported, although a cause of death hasn't been determined. It also wasn’t clear if anyone else was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.
WIFE SLAIN-NEW TRIAL
Ohio man granted new trial in 1974 slaying of his wife
CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has granted a new trial to an Ohio man convicted of his wife’s murder 4 1/2 decades ago, saying his lawyers should have been told about a report naming another possible suspect. Cleveland.com reports that a Cuyahoga County judge last week cited the failure of prosecutors to give lawyers for now-82-year-old Isiah Andrews a Cleveland police report identifying a different possible suspect in the September 1974 slaying of Regina Andrews. Authorities said the defendant reported his wife of 24 days missing from their residence at the Colonial House Motel. Her body was found the next day in a park.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRUMP-TRAVEL
As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — For much of the last two months, President Donald Trump has rarely left the grounds of the White House as he’s dealt with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and sought to minimize his own exposure to the disease. That changed Tuesday, when Trump revved up Air Force One and headed to Arizona to visit a Honeywell facility manufacturing N95 masks. The president suggests it will mark the return to more regular travel. The trip means a small army of advisers, logistical experts and security staff will also resume regularly hitting the road and taking a measure of risk to assist Trump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Challenges face Ohio governor as divide grows over reopening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s aggressive steps closing its schools and limiting access to public places has held off a feared wave of COVID-19 cases and won praise for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Now there are widening cracks in his foundation of support and signs that his greatest challenges will comes this month as the state reopens. The sense of solidarity across Ohio that lasted through the initial stages of DeWine’s stay-at-home order appears to be fraying. The governor said Monday that as more people go back to work and into stores, it will be up to individuals to maintain social distancing to protect others.
CHILD ABDUCTION-CHARGES
Mother, 3 women charged in abduction of Alabama girl, 6
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kidnapping charges have been filed against an Alabama girl's mother and three other women who are accused of trying to take the child to Ohio. AL.com reports 22-year-old Jasmine Crutchfield and the three others will be transported from a Kentucky jail to face charges in Alabama. Authorities say 6-year-old Miy'Angel Crutchfield was abducted from Alabama on Saturday morning before being found with the group in Kentucky. Officials say the suspects live in Ohio and were headed to Cincinnati. The Bibb County district attorney says Jasmine Crutchfield doesn't have custody and had been ordered not to have contact with the girl.
CATHOLIC SCHOOL-GAY TEACHER
Gay teacher ousted from Catholic school after 23 years
CINCINNATI (AP) — The archbishop of Cincinnati has sent a message to a Catholic high school to further explain the decision to oust a gay English teacher who taught at the school for over 20 years. Alter High School in Kettering reportedly did not renew Jim Zimmerman’s contract after a “concern” was submitted to the office of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr. Teachers at Cincinnati Archdioceses schools sign an annual contract that includes an agreement that prohibits behavior that is “in contradiction to Catholic social doctrine or morals.” Schnurr wrote that these policies are informed by “the enduring teaching of the Catholic church — not by hate, bigotry or homophobia, as some have alleged.”